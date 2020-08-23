CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
The Latest: New Barcelona signing Pjanic tests positive

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 3:16 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Barcelona’s newly signed midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barcelona says the player is feeling well and is self-isolating at home.

The Spanish club says Pjanic will not travel to Barcelona to join the rest of the squad for at least two weeks.

Barcelona signed Pjanic from Italian club Juventus. He was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

___

