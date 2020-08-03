CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. meets testing milestone | Negotiations resume for relief bill | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
The Latest: Copenhagen Tour de France start moved to 2022

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 8:49 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Danish organizers say the Tour de France start due to take place in Copenhagen next year has been moved to 2022 to avoid being held in the same month as the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and the European Championship soccer tournament.

Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen says the move means the three-stage Tour start in his city will now be planned for July 1-3, 2022, adding that he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will have passed by then.

The 2021 Tour was scheduled set to start on July 2.

The Tour’s French organizers have yet to announce a replacement city for Copenhagen, although there have been reports that the three-week event could start from the French region of Brittany in 2021.

This year’s Tour, which was supposed to start in June, will now be held Aug. 29-Sept. 20 — starting in Nice.

