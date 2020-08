Stanley Cup Qualifiers Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE EAST QUALIFYING ROUND (Best-of-5) Toronto N.Y. Rangers 0, Carolina 3 Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina 3,…

Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1, Carolina Hurricanes win series 3-0

Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders 2

Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders 4, Florida 2

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

x-Friday, Aug. 7: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, TBD

Montreal 1, Pittsburgh 1

Saturday, Aug. 1: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD

Columbus 1, Toronto 1

Sunday, Aug. 2: Columbus 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto 3, Columbus 0

Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Columbus vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD

ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE WEST QUALIFYING ROUND (Best-of-5) Edmonton Chicago 1, Edmonton 1

Saturday, Aug. 1: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4

Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton 6, Chicago 3

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m.

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD

Calgary 2, Winnipeg 1

Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1

Monday, Aug. 3: Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2

Thursday, Aug. 6: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, TBD

Arizona 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, Aug. 2: Arizona 4, Nashville 3

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville 4, Arizona 2

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD

Minnesota 1, Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 2: Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3

Thursday, Aug. 6: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, 10:45 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD

ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6: St. Louis vs. Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD

(x-if necessary)

