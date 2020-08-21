Sporting KC beats Minnesota 2-1 for third straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Friday night.

Kansas City (5-1-0) has won three games in a row, with its lone loss to the Loons. Minnesota (3-1-2) entered as one of four unbeaten teams in the MLS.

Gadi was left alone along the left side and chipped it to the penalty spot for an open Roger Espinoza. It was just past the reach of Espinoza and scooted by goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh into the corner of the net.

Minnesota tied it in the 32nd minute on an own goal by Jaylin Lindsey. Ethan Finlay took a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box that went off the foot of Lindsey and had goalkeeper Tim Melia diving the other way.

Michael Boxall made it 2-1 in the 55th when he mishit Johnny Russell’s cross into his own goal.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.