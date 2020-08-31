CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Zooming into kindergarten in the DC area | Md. utilities won't be cut of before Oct. | Latest coronavirus test results
Sharks re-sign C Joel Kellman to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 4:29 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Joel Kellman to a two-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson said Monday that Kellman took a “big step” in his development last season and has proven himself as an NHL player.

The 26-year-old Kellman had three goals and four assists in 31 games last season for the Sharks. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 21 and was a regular part of the lineup before the season shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He began the season in the AHL after being signed from Sweden in April 2019.

