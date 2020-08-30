CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Robert Lewandowski is Germany’s…

Robert Lewandowski is Germany’s ‘footballer of the year’

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germany’s “footballer of the year” for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.

Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a poll among sports journalists for the prize, significantly more than his next-placed teammates Thomas Müller (54 votes) and Joshua Kimmich (49).

The 32-year-old Lewandowski finished the past season as top scorer in the Bundesliga (34 goals), German Cup (six) and Champions League (15).

“I worked hard on my performances and for the whole team, which played brilliantly, nationally and internationally,” said Lewandowski, who scored 55 goals in 47 competitive games last season.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick was voted “coach of the year” for his part in helping the Bavarian powerhouse to the treble.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up