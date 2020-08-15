CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Rider ends in ravine…

Rider ends in ravine at Tour of Lombardy, Fuglsang wins

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 3:55 PM

COMO, Italy (AP) — Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel fractured his pelvis and has a right lung contusion after crashing Saturday in the Tour of Lombardy, which was won by Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang.

The 20-year-old Evenepoel “crashed inside the last 50 kilometers (31 miles), on the descent of Muro di Sormano, hitting a bridge wall and going over it into a ravine,” his Deceuninck-Quick-Step team said in a statement.

The team said he was taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, and “was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.”

He will be flown to Belgium on Sunday.

Astana rider Fuglsang beat Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett by 31 seconds to win the race, which is one of cycling’s five single-day “monuments,” with Aleksandr Vlasov third for Astana.

___

