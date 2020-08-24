Red Wings sign F Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract. Detroit announced Monday…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

