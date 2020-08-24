CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Red Wings sign F…

Red Wings sign F Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

The Associated Press

August 24, 2020, 4:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up