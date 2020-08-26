CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Real Sociedad cancels trip…

Real Sociedad cancels trip to Portugal after positive test

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad canceled a trip to play friendlies in Portugal on Wednesday after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club was going to travel on Thursday to play against Rio Ave and Famalicão.

Real Sociedad did not name the player who tested positive for COVID-19. It said it made the decision to cancel the matches considering “the current situation” and the need to “act with responsibility.”

The club said it regretted any inconvenience that the cancellations might cause to the Portuguese clubs.

The Spanish league is expected to start in the second week of September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up