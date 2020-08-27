CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How an overnight camp navigates pandemic | Montgomery Co. plans town hall about contact tracing for private schools | Latest coronavirus test results
Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 8:42 AM

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad,” Deschamps said. “Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

The Manchester United midfielder’s place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

