PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series Scores

Thursday At Buffalo Ridge Ridgedale, Mo. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71 Second Round Shane Bertsch 64-64_128 Bernhard Langer…

Thursday At Buffalo Ridge Ridgedale, Mo. Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71 Second Round

Shane Bertsch 64-64_128

Bernhard Langer 68-64_132

Kenny Perry 67-65_132

Wes Short, Jr. 66-66_132

Vijay Singh 67-66_133

Darren Clarke 66-67_133

Scott Parel 69-65_134

Colin Montgomerie 68-66_134

Duffy Waldorf 67-67_134

Glen Day 67-67_134

Retief Goosen 70-65_135

Jesper Parnevik 68-67_135

Steve Stricker 67-68_135

Tom Lehman 64-71_135

Tim Petrovic 66-69_135

Ernie Els 68-68_136

Marco Dawson 67-69_136

Jerry Kelly 70-67_137

Dan Forsman 71-66_137

Jay Haas 70-67_137

Fred Couples 69-68_137

Corey Pavin 69-68_137

Rocco Mediate 68-69_137

K.J. Choi 68-69_137

Scott Verplank 73-64_137

Mike Weir 73-64_137

Olin Browne 70-68_138

Robert Karlsson 69-69_138

Tom Byrum 68-70_138

Steve Flesch 67-71_138

Brett Quigley 67-71_138

Paul Broadhurst 70-69_139

Scott Dunlap 70-69_139

David Toms 71-68_139

David Frost 69-70_139

David McKenzie 69-70_139

Larry Mize 73-66_139

Kent Jones 67-72_139

Paul Goydos 70-70_140

Woody Austin 70-70_140

Jeff Sluman 69-71_140

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140

Ángel Cabrera 69-71_140

Doug Barron 72-68_140

Gene Sauers 72-68_140

Lee Janzen 68-72_140

Ken Tanigawa 70-71_141

Tim Herron 71-70_141

Steve Pate 70-71_141

Billy Andrade 71-70_141

Billy Mayfair 72-69_141

Joey Sindelar 72-69_141

Brandt Jobe 72-69_141

Mark O’Meara 73-68_141

Kirk Triplett 75-66_141

Tom Gillis 71-71_142

John Cook 71-71_142

Kevin Sutherland 71-71_142

Ken Duke 72-70_142

Chris DiMarco 72-70_142

Scott McCarron 72-70_142

Rod Pampling 73-69_142

Bob Estes 73-69_142

Michael Allen 67-75_142

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-73_143

Joe Durant 70-73_143

Scott Hoch 74-69_143

Mark Calcavecchia 74-70_144

John Huston 76-68_144

Loren Roberts 71-74_145

Stephen Leaney 71-74_145

John Daly 72-73_145

Robin Byrd 75-70_145

Mark Brooks 71-75_146

Jeff Maggert 75-71_146

Fred Funk 74-76_150

Scott Simpson 75-76_151

Blaine McCallister 78-74_152

Brad Bryant 76-80_156

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.