PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series Scores

|Thursday
|At Buffalo Ridge
|Ridgedale, Mo.
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,036; Par: 71
|Second Round
Shane Bertsch 64-64_128
Bernhard Langer 68-64_132
Kenny Perry 67-65_132
Wes Short, Jr. 66-66_132
Vijay Singh 67-66_133
Darren Clarke 66-67_133
Scott Parel 69-65_134
Colin Montgomerie 68-66_134
Duffy Waldorf 67-67_134
Glen Day 67-67_134
Retief Goosen 70-65_135
Jesper Parnevik 68-67_135
Steve Stricker 67-68_135
Tom Lehman 64-71_135
Tim Petrovic 66-69_135
Ernie Els 68-68_136
Marco Dawson 67-69_136
Jerry Kelly 70-67_137
Dan Forsman 71-66_137
Jay Haas 70-67_137
Fred Couples 69-68_137
Corey Pavin 69-68_137
Rocco Mediate 68-69_137
K.J. Choi 68-69_137
Scott Verplank 73-64_137
Mike Weir 73-64_137
Olin Browne 70-68_138
Robert Karlsson 69-69_138
Tom Byrum 68-70_138
Steve Flesch 67-71_138
Brett Quigley 67-71_138
Paul Broadhurst 70-69_139
Scott Dunlap 70-69_139
David Toms 71-68_139
David Frost 69-70_139
David McKenzie 69-70_139
Larry Mize 73-66_139
Kent Jones 67-72_139
Paul Goydos 70-70_140
Woody Austin 70-70_140
Jeff Sluman 69-71_140
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140
Ángel Cabrera 69-71_140
Doug Barron 72-68_140
Gene Sauers 72-68_140
Lee Janzen 68-72_140
Ken Tanigawa 70-71_141
Tim Herron 71-70_141
Steve Pate 70-71_141
Billy Andrade 71-70_141
Billy Mayfair 72-69_141
Joey Sindelar 72-69_141
Brandt Jobe 72-69_141
Mark O’Meara 73-68_141
Kirk Triplett 75-66_141
Tom Gillis 71-71_142
John Cook 71-71_142
Kevin Sutherland 71-71_142
Ken Duke 72-70_142
Chris DiMarco 72-70_142
Scott McCarron 72-70_142
Rod Pampling 73-69_142
Bob Estes 73-69_142
Michael Allen 67-75_142
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-73_143
Joe Durant 70-73_143
Scott Hoch 74-69_143
Mark Calcavecchia 74-70_144
John Huston 76-68_144
Loren Roberts 71-74_145
Stephen Leaney 71-74_145
John Daly 72-73_145
Robin Byrd 75-70_145
Mark Brooks 71-75_146
Jeff Maggert 75-71_146
Fred Funk 74-76_150
Scott Simpson 75-76_151
Blaine McCallister 78-74_152
Brad Bryant 76-80_156
