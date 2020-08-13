PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

Thursday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 First Round Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-33_068 Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068…

Thursday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 First Round

Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-33_068

Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068

Steve Stricker 33-35_068

Jerry Kelly 34-34_068

Rod Pampling 36-32_068

Paul Broadhurst 36-33_069

Fred Couples 33-37_070

Bernhard Langer 36-34_070

Duffy Waldorf 36-34_070

Robert Karlsson 35-35_070

Kenny Perry 34-36_070

Ernie Els 35-36_071

Dicky Pride 35-36_071

Scott McCarron 36-35_071

John Huston 34-37_071

Lee Janzen 34-37_071

Tom Gillis 34-37_071

Scott Parel 33-38_071

Tim Herron 33-38_071

Shaun Micheel 35-36_071

Mike Weir 32-40_072

Scott Dunlap 37-35_072

Loren Roberts 36-36_072

Marco Dawson 36-36_072

Colin Montgomerie 38-34_072

John Daly 36-36_072

Billy Andrade 39-33_072

Ken Tanigawa 34-38_072

Carlos Franco 37-35_072

Brett Quigley 37-36_073

Vijay Singh 35-38_073

Steve Pate 37-36_073

Willie Wood 34-39_073

Steve Flesch 38-35_073

Woody Austin 38-35_073

Jay Haas 36-37_073

Stephen Ames 36-37_073

Olin Browne 36-38_074

Bob Estes 39-35_074

Mark O’Meara 38-36_074

Gene Sauers 36-38_074

Tim Petrovic 39-35_074

Kevin Sutherland 33-41_074

Ken Duke 41-33_074

Esteban Toledo 38-37_075

David McKenzie 41-34_075

Retief Goosen 39-36_075

Tom Lehman 37-38_075

Darren Clarke 37-38_075

Joey Sindelar 36-39_075

Dudley Hart 39-36_075

Tom Byrum 38-37_075

Kent Jones 41-35_076

David Toms 37-39_076

David Frost 39-37_076

Jeff Maggert 41-35_076

Doug Barron 38-38_076

Joe Durant 36-40_076

Glen Day 38-38_076

David Morland IV 37-39_076

Mark Calcavecchia 37-39_076

Brandt Jobe 35-41_076

Stephen Leaney 39-37_076

Jeff Sluman 37-40_077

Kirk Triplett 37-40_077

Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_077

Larry Mize 37-40_077

Tommy Armour III 40-37_077

Ángel Cabrera 38-40_078

Rocco Mediate 36-42_078

Scott Hoch 40-38_078

Dan Forsman 39-39_078

Paul Goydos 40-38_078

Chris DiMarco 39-39_078

Billy Mayfair 38-40_078

Mark Brooks 41-38_079

Russ Cochran 38-42_080

Jesper Parnevik 40-40_080

Frank Lickliter II 43-38_081

Blaine McCallister 41-41_082

