PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|First Round
Miguel Angel Jiménez 35-33_068
Wes Short, Jr. 35-33_068
Steve Stricker 33-35_068
Jerry Kelly 34-34_068
Rod Pampling 36-32_068
Paul Broadhurst 36-33_069
Fred Couples 33-37_070
Bernhard Langer 36-34_070
Duffy Waldorf 36-34_070
Robert Karlsson 35-35_070
Kenny Perry 34-36_070
Ernie Els 35-36_071
Dicky Pride 35-36_071
Scott McCarron 36-35_071
John Huston 34-37_071
Lee Janzen 34-37_071
Tom Gillis 34-37_071
Scott Parel 33-38_071
Tim Herron 33-38_071
Shaun Micheel 35-36_071
Mike Weir 32-40_072
Scott Dunlap 37-35_072
Loren Roberts 36-36_072
Marco Dawson 36-36_072
Colin Montgomerie 38-34_072
John Daly 36-36_072
Billy Andrade 39-33_072
Ken Tanigawa 34-38_072
Carlos Franco 37-35_072
Brett Quigley 37-36_073
Vijay Singh 35-38_073
Steve Pate 37-36_073
Willie Wood 34-39_073
Steve Flesch 38-35_073
Woody Austin 38-35_073
Jay Haas 36-37_073
Stephen Ames 36-37_073
Olin Browne 36-38_074
Bob Estes 39-35_074
Mark O’Meara 38-36_074
Gene Sauers 36-38_074
Tim Petrovic 39-35_074
Kevin Sutherland 33-41_074
Ken Duke 41-33_074
Esteban Toledo 38-37_075
David McKenzie 41-34_075
Retief Goosen 39-36_075
Tom Lehman 37-38_075
Darren Clarke 37-38_075
Joey Sindelar 36-39_075
Dudley Hart 39-36_075
Tom Byrum 38-37_075
Kent Jones 41-35_076
David Toms 37-39_076
David Frost 39-37_076
Jeff Maggert 41-35_076
Doug Barron 38-38_076
Joe Durant 36-40_076
Glen Day 38-38_076
David Morland IV 37-39_076
Mark Calcavecchia 37-39_076
Brandt Jobe 35-41_076
Stephen Leaney 39-37_076
Jeff Sluman 37-40_077
Kirk Triplett 37-40_077
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_077
Larry Mize 37-40_077
Tommy Armour III 40-37_077
Ángel Cabrera 38-40_078
Rocco Mediate 36-42_078
Scott Hoch 40-38_078
Dan Forsman 39-39_078
Paul Goydos 40-38_078
Chris DiMarco 39-39_078
Billy Mayfair 38-40_078
Mark Brooks 41-38_079
Russ Cochran 38-42_080
Jesper Parnevik 40-40_080
Frank Lickliter II 43-38_081
Blaine McCallister 41-41_082
