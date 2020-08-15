PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

Saturday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.0 Million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 Third Round Jerry Kelly 68-70-70_208 Woody Austin…

Saturday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.0 Million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 Third Round

Jerry Kelly 68-70-70_208

Woody Austin 73-69-67_209

Scott Parel 71-71-67_209

Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68_209

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74-69_211

Ernie Els 71-73-68_212

Kenny Perry 70-74-68_212

Scott Dunlap 72-71-69_212

Fred Couples 70-75-68_213

Mike Weir 72-70-71_213

Robert Karlsson 70-71-72_213

Bernhard Langer 70-73-71_214

Willie Wood 73-70-71_214

Dicky Pride 71-71-72_214

Steve Stricker 68-73-73_214

Tom Gillis 71-71-72_214

Kevin Sutherland 74-72-69_215

Joe Durant 76-69-71_216

Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72_216

Shaun Micheel 71-71-74_216

Rod Pampling 68-73-75_216

Gene Sauers 74-73-70_217

Brett Quigley 73-72-72_217

Darren Clarke 75-70-72_217

Stephen Leaney 76-76-66_218

Dudley Hart 75-69-74_218

Jay Haas 73-75-71_219

Vijay Singh 73-74-72_219

Doug Barron 76-71-72_219

Billy Mayfair 78-73-68_219

Paul Broadhurst 69-76-74_219

Marco Dawson 72-73-74_219

Ken Duke 74-74-72_220

Retief Goosen 75-75-70_220

Tom Byrum 75-72-73_220

Loren Roberts 72-74-74_220

Steve Flesch 73-73-74_220

John Huston 71-78-72_221

Billy Andrade 72-74-75_221

Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76_221

Jesper Parnevik 80-72-69_221

Jeff Sluman 77-77-67_221

Steve Pate 73-76-73_222

Larry Mize 77-71-74_222

Brandt Jobe 76-74-72_222

David McKenzie 75-71-76_222

Kent Jones 76-76-70_222

Tim Petrovic 74-70-78_222

Bob Estes 74-74-75_223

Paul Goydos 78-72-73_223

Esteban Toledo 75-75-73_223

David Morland IV 76-75-72_223

David Toms 76-75-72_223

Kirk Triplett 77-74-72_223

Wes Short, Jr. 68-83-72_223

Jeff Maggert 76-76-71_223

Chris DiMarco 78-76-69_223

Tom Lehman 75-76-73_224

Scott McCarron 71-75-78_224

Stephen Ames 73-75-77_225

Tim Herron 71-76-78_225

David Frost 76-74-75_225

Lee Janzen 71-79-76_226

Joey Sindelar 75-76-75_226

Carlos Franco 72-79-75_226

Olin Browne 74-77-75_226

Mark O’Meara 74-82-70_226

Glen Day 76-78-73_227

Rocco Mediate 78-77-73_228

Frank Lickliter II 81-74-75_230

Mark Brooks 79-76-75_230

Dan Forsman 78-78-74_230

Mark Calcavecchia 76-79-76_231

John Daly 72-79-82_233

Tom Pernice Jr. 77-78-80_235

Ángel Cabrera 78-77-81_236

Blaine McCallister 82-84-77_243

