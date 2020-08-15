PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $3.0 Million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|Third Round
Jerry Kelly 68-70-70_208
Woody Austin 73-69-67_209
Scott Parel 71-71-67_209
Colin Montgomerie 72-69-68_209
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74-69_211
Ernie Els 71-73-68_212
Kenny Perry 70-74-68_212
Scott Dunlap 72-71-69_212
Fred Couples 70-75-68_213
Mike Weir 72-70-71_213
Robert Karlsson 70-71-72_213
Bernhard Langer 70-73-71_214
Willie Wood 73-70-71_214
Dicky Pride 71-71-72_214
Steve Stricker 68-73-73_214
Tom Gillis 71-71-72_214
Kevin Sutherland 74-72-69_215
Joe Durant 76-69-71_216
Duffy Waldorf 70-74-72_216
Shaun Micheel 71-71-74_216
Rod Pampling 68-73-75_216
Gene Sauers 74-73-70_217
Brett Quigley 73-72-72_217
Darren Clarke 75-70-72_217
Stephen Leaney 76-76-66_218
Dudley Hart 75-69-74_218
Jay Haas 73-75-71_219
Vijay Singh 73-74-72_219
Doug Barron 76-71-72_219
Billy Mayfair 78-73-68_219
Paul Broadhurst 69-76-74_219
Marco Dawson 72-73-74_219
Ken Duke 74-74-72_220
Retief Goosen 75-75-70_220
Tom Byrum 75-72-73_220
Loren Roberts 72-74-74_220
Steve Flesch 73-73-74_220
John Huston 71-78-72_221
Billy Andrade 72-74-75_221
Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76_221
Jesper Parnevik 80-72-69_221
Jeff Sluman 77-77-67_221
Steve Pate 73-76-73_222
Larry Mize 77-71-74_222
Brandt Jobe 76-74-72_222
David McKenzie 75-71-76_222
Kent Jones 76-76-70_222
Tim Petrovic 74-70-78_222
Bob Estes 74-74-75_223
Paul Goydos 78-72-73_223
Esteban Toledo 75-75-73_223
David Morland IV 76-75-72_223
David Toms 76-75-72_223
Kirk Triplett 77-74-72_223
Wes Short, Jr. 68-83-72_223
Jeff Maggert 76-76-71_223
Chris DiMarco 78-76-69_223
Tom Lehman 75-76-73_224
Scott McCarron 71-75-78_224
Stephen Ames 73-75-77_225
Tim Herron 71-76-78_225
David Frost 76-74-75_225
Lee Janzen 71-79-76_226
Joey Sindelar 75-76-75_226
Carlos Franco 72-79-75_226
Olin Browne 74-77-75_226
Mark O’Meara 74-82-70_226
Glen Day 76-78-73_227
Rocco Mediate 78-77-73_228
Frank Lickliter II 81-74-75_230
Mark Brooks 79-76-75_230
Dan Forsman 78-78-74_230
Mark Calcavecchia 76-79-76_231
John Daly 72-79-82_233
Tom Pernice Jr. 77-78-80_235
Ángel Cabrera 78-77-81_236
Blaine McCallister 82-84-77_243
