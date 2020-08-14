PGA Tour Bridgestone Senior Players Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $3.0 Million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|Second Round
Jerry Kelly 68-70_138
Robert Karlsson 70-71_141
Colin Montgomerie 72-69_141
Steve Stricker 68-73_141
Rod Pampling 68-73_141
Tom Gillis 71-71_142
Scott Parel 71-71_142
Shaun Micheel 71-71_142
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74_142
Dicky Pride 71-71_142
Mike Weir 72-70_142
Woody Austin 73-69_142
Bernhard Langer 70-73_143
Scott Dunlap 72-71_143
Willie Wood 73-70_143
Dudley Hart 75-69_144
Kenny Perry 70-74_144
Tim Petrovic 74-70_144
Ernie Els 71-73_144
Duffy Waldorf 70-74_144
Darren Clarke 75-70_145
Ken Tanigawa 72-73_145
Fred Couples 70-75_145
Brett Quigley 73-72_145
Paul Broadhurst 69-76_145
Joe Durant 76-69_145
Marco Dawson 72-73_145
Billy Andrade 72-74_146
Kevin Sutherland 74-72_146
Scott McCarron 71-75_146
David McKenzie 75-71_146
Loren Roberts 72-74_146
Steve Flesch 73-73_146
Tim Herron 71-76_147
Tom Byrum 75-72_147
Gene Sauers 74-73_147
Vijay Singh 73-74_147
Doug Barron 76-71_147
Larry Mize 77-71_148
Jay Haas 73-75_148
Ken Duke 74-74_148
Stephen Ames 73-75_148
Bob Estes 74-74_148
John Huston 71-78_149
Steve Pate 73-76_149
Retief Goosen 75-75_150
Brandt Jobe 76-74_150
Paul Goydos 78-72_150
Esteban Toledo 75-75_150
David Frost 76-74_150
Lee Janzen 71-79_150
David Morland IV 76-75_151
Joey Sindelar 75-76_151
Tom Lehman 75-76_151
John Daly 72-79_151
Carlos Franco 72-79_151
Billy Mayfair 78-73_151
Olin Browne 74-77_151
David Toms 76-75_151
Kirk Triplett 77-74_151
Wes Short, Jr. 68-83_151
Jesper Parnevik 80-72_152
Stephen Leaney 76-76_152
Kent Jones 76-76_152
Jeff Maggert 76-76_152
Tommy Armour III 77-77_154
Chris DiMarco 78-76_154
Jeff Sluman 77-77_154
Glen Day 76-78_154
Mark Calcavecchia 76-79_155
Frank Lickliter II 81-74_155
Mark Brooks 79-76_155
Ángel Cabrera 78-77_155
Rocco Mediate 78-77_155
Tom Pernice Jr. 77-78_155
Dan Forsman 78-78_156
Mark O’Meara 74-82_156
Russ Cochran 80-77_157
Blaine McCallister 82-84_166
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.