PGA Championship, Yards-Par

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yardage and par for the TPC Harding Park, site of the 102nd PGA Championship to be played Aug. 6-9:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|393
|2
|4
|466
|3
|3
|185
|4
|5
|607
|5
|4
|436
|6
|4
|472
|7
|4
|340
|8
|3
|251
|9
|4
|515
|Out
|35
|3665
|10
|5
|562
|11
|3
|200
|12
|4
|494
|13
|4
|472
|14
|4
|470
|15
|4
|401
|16
|4
|336
|17
|3
|171
|18
|4
|480
|In
|35
|3586
|Total
|70
|7251
