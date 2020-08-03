CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. meets testing milestone | Negotiations resume for relief bill | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Sports » PGA Championship, Yards-Par

PGA Championship, Yards-Par

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 7:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yardage and par for the TPC Harding Park, site of the 102nd PGA Championship to be played Aug. 6-9:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 393
2 4 466
3 3 185
4 5 607
5 4 436
6 4 472
7 4 340
8 3 251
9 4 515
Out 35 3665
10 5 562
11 3 200
12 4 494
13 4 472
14 4 470
15 4 401
16 4 336
17 3 171
18 4 480
In 35 3586
Total 70 7251

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up