PGA Championship, Yards-Par

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yardage and par for the TPC Harding Park, site of the 102nd PGA Championship to be played Aug. 6-9:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 393 2 4 466 3 3 185 4 5 607 5 4 436 6 4 472 7 4 340 8 3 251 9 4 515 Out 35 3665 10 5 562 11 3 200 12 4 494 13 4 472 14 4 470 15 4 401 16 4 336 17 3 171 18 4 480 In 35 3586 Total 70 7251

