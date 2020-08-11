Ocampos heads Sevilla past Wolves into Europa League semis

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — A late header from Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton on Tuesday and…

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — A late header from Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton on Tuesday and a place in the Europa League semifinals.

After Raul Jimenez missed an early penalty for Wolves, Sevilla increasingly took control of the game. The five-time Europa League champion had seemingly endless set pieces around the Wolves penalty area and finally broke through when Ocampos headed in Eder Banega’s cross following a corner in the 88th minute.

Wolves forward Adama Traore earlier showed extraordinary pace in his 53rd club game of the season to sprint in behind the Sevilla defense, only for Diego Carlos to cut him down with a tackle from behind for the penalty. Jimenez had scored an early spot-kick against Olympiakos last week but his shot this time was barely off-center and pushed away by Yassine Bounou.

Wolves had the longest Europa League campaign of any team left in the competition, having started more than a year ago in the first qualifying round with a win over Northern Irish club Crusaders on July 25, 2019.

Sevilla faces a semifinal on Sunday in Cologne against Manchester United, which beat Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday after extra time. The second semifinal next Monday pits Inter Milan against Shakhtar Donetsk, which beat Basel 4-1 in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.