CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. nonpublic schools still under scrutiny | Va. Senate puts off vote on eviction moratorium | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » NHL Playoff Glance

NHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Tuesday, Aug. 11
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12
At Toronto

Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 0

Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2

Thursday, Aug. 13
At Toronto

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Boston 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Dallas 5, Calgary 4

Friday, Aug. 14
At Toronto

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Calgary 2, Dallas 0

Saturday, Aug. 15
At Toronto

Boston 3, Carolina 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1

Sunday, Aug. 16
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT

Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday, Aug. 17
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1

Boston 4, Carolina 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18
At Toronto

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1

Wednesday, Aug. 19
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1

Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1

Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21
At Toronto

x-Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD

At Edmonton, Alberta

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 22
At Toronto

x-Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

At Edmonton, Alberta

x-Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 23
At Toronto

x-Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD

At Edmonton, Alberta

x-Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up