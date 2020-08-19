NHL Playoff Glance

|All times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|At Toronto
Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 0
Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2
|Thursday, Aug. 13
|At Toronto
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina 3, Boston 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT
Dallas 5, Calgary 4
|Friday, Aug. 14
|At Toronto
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Calgary 2, Dallas 0
|Saturday, Aug. 15
|At Toronto
Boston 3, Carolina 1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1
|Sunday, Aug. 16
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT
Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT
Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT
|Monday, Aug. 17
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1
Boston 4, Carolina 3
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
|At Toronto
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 2, Calgary 1
Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|At Toronto
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1
Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 20
|At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 21
|At Toronto
x-Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD
|At Edmonton, Alberta
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD
|Saturday, Aug. 22
|At Toronto
x-Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
|At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
|Sunday, Aug. 23
|At Toronto
x-Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD
x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD
|At Edmonton, Alberta
x-Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
