NHL Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All times EDT (x-if necessary) Tuesday, Aug. 11 At Toronto Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT At Edmonton, Alberta Calgary 3, Dallas 2 Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1 Wednesday, Aug. 12 At Toronto Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2 Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 0 Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2 Thursday, Aug. 13 At Toronto Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Boston 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT Dallas 5, Calgary 4 Friday, Aug. 14 At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT Calgary 2, Dallas 0 Saturday, Aug. 15 At Toronto Boston 3, Carolina 1 Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1 Sunday, Aug. 16 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT Monday, Aug. 17 At Toronto Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 Boston 4, Carolina 3 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18 At Toronto Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0 Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas 2, Calgary 1 Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Las Vegas wins series 4-1 Wednesday, Aug. 19 At Toronto Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1 Boston 2, Carolina 1, Boston wins series 4-1 Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2 At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 7, Arizona 1, Colorado wins series 4-1 Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 At Toronto N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas vs. Calgary, 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 At Toronto x-Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD Saturday, Aug. 22 At Toronto x-Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD Sunday, Aug. 23 At Toronto x-Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.