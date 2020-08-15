NASCAR-Xfinity UNOH 188 at the DAYTONA Road Course Results

The Associated Press

Saturday

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 52 laps, 59 points.

2. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 52, 38.

3. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 52, 43.

4. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 52, 40.

5. (6) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 52, 39.

6. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 52, 31.

7. (15) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 52, 38.

8. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 52, 37.

9. (17) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 52, 35.

10. (27) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 52, 27.

11. (8) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 52, 26.

12. (19) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 52, 25.

13. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 52, 24.

14. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 52, 0.

15. (7) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 52, 24.

16. (32) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 52, 29.

17. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 52, 20.

18. (24) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 52, 19.

19. (30) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 52, 18.

20. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 52, 17.

21. (21) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 52, 16.

22. (36) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 52, 15.

23. (31) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 52, 14.

24. (14) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 52, 13.

25. (20) Mike Wallace, Chevrolet, 52, 12.

26. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 51, 11.

27. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 50, 10.

28. (37) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, accident, 47, 9.

29. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 46, 22.

30. (35) Bobby Reuse, Toyota, 46, 7.

31. (12) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 11.

32. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 43, 5.

33. (29) Earl Bamber, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 14.

34. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, axle, 40, 6.

35. (38) Harold Crooms, Toyota, brakes, 36, 2.

36. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 34, 1.

37. (23) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 14, 1.

38. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, suspension, 11, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

