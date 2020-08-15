CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity UNOH 188 at…

NASCAR-Xfinity UNOH 188 at the DAYTONA Road Course Results

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 52 laps, 59 points.

2. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 52, 38.

3. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 52, 43.

4. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 52, 40.

5. (6) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 52, 39.

6. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 52, 31.

7. (15) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 52, 38.

8. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 52, 37.

9. (17) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 52, 35.

10. (27) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 52, 27.

11. (8) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 52, 26.

12. (19) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 52, 25.

13. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 52, 24.

14. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 52, 0.

15. (7) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 52, 24.

16. (32) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 52, 29.

17. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 52, 20.

18. (24) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 52, 19.

19. (30) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 52, 18.

20. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 52, 17.

21. (21) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 52, 16.

22. (36) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 52, 15.

23. (31) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 52, 14.

24. (14) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 52, 13.

25. (20) Mike Wallace, Chevrolet, 52, 12.

26. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 51, 11.

27. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 50, 10.

28. (37) Brandon Gdovic, Toyota, accident, 47, 9.

29. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 46, 22.

30. (35) Bobby Reuse, Toyota, 46, 7.

31. (12) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 11.

32. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 43, 5.

33. (29) Earl Bamber, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 14.

34. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, axle, 40, 6.

35. (38) Harold Crooms, Toyota, brakes, 36, 2.

36. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 34, 1.

37. (23) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 14, 1.

38. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, suspension, 11, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up