NASCAR-Xfinity Drydene 200 Results

Saturday At Dover International Speedway Dover, Del. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 54.

3. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 49.

4. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 49.

5. (4) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 43.

6. (6) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 42.

7. (27) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

8. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

9. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

10. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 30.

11. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (9) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

13. (7) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (28) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 28.

17. (11) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (14) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (15) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 198, 15.

23. (12) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 14.

24. (18) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 13.

25. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (32) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 198, 11.

27. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (35) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196, 9.

29. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 196, 8.

30. (33) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 195, 7.

31. (24) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 194, 6.

32. (31) Korbin Forrister, Chevrolet, 191, 0.

33. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 161, 4.

34. (17) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, suspension, 146, 3.

35. (16) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, garage, 92, 0.

36. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, vibration, 55, 0.

