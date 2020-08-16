NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course Results

The Associated Press

Sunday At Daytona Road Course Daytona Beach, FL Lap length: 3.81 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Chase Elliott,…

Sunday

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 65 laps, 54 points.

2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 65, 45.

3. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 65, 37.

4. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 65, 41.

5. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 65, 32.

6. (12) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 65, 47.

7. (10) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 65, 0.

8. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 65, 40.

9. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 65, 37.

10. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 65, 27.

11. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 65, 31.

12. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 65, 25.

13. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 65, 24.

14. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 65, 25.

15. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 65, 28.

16. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 65, 27.

17. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 65, 23.

18. (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 65, 19.

19. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 65, 18.

20. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 65, 17.

21. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 65, 16.

22. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 65, 17.

23. (22) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 65, 20.

24. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 65, 13.

25. (19) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 65, 12.

26. (16) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 65, 11.

27. (31) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 65, 10.

28. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 65, 9.

29. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 65, 0.

30. (38) James Davison, Chevrolet, 65, 7.

31. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 65, 14.

32. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 65, 6.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 64, 4.

34. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, 64, 0.

35. (28) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 62, 2.

36. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 60, 0.

37. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 53, 1.

38. (34) Stanton Barrett, Chevrolet, 49, 1.

39. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, transmission, 46, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.389 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.202 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; D.Hamlin 1; Ky.Busch 2; D.Hamlin 3-9; M.Truex 10-12; C.Elliott 13-16; J.Logano 17; D.Hamlin 18-21; M.Truex 22-27; D.Hamlin 28-31; C.Elliott 32-48; M.Truex 49; K.Grala 50-52; C.Elliott 53-65

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 3 times for 34 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 16 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 10 laps; K.Grala, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Harvick, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Harvick, 6; D.Hamlin, 5; B.Keselowski, 3; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 939; 2. D.Hamlin, 821; 3. B.Keselowski, 803; 4. C.Elliott, 775; 5. R.Blaney, 755; 6. J.Logano, 754; 7. M.Truex, 753; 8. A.Almirola, 682; 9. Ku.Busch, 673; 10. Ky.Busch, 652; 11. C.Bowyer, 618; 12. A.Bowman, 610; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 596; 14. W.Byron, 577; 15. J.Johnson, 552; 16. E.Jones, 542.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

