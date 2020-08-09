CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College Park braces for influx of students | US response to virus met with incredulity abroad | Latest coronavirus test results
NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 Results

The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 7:23 PM

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 156 laps, 53 points.

2. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 156, 40.

3. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 156, 34.

4. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 156, 49.

5. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 156, 35.

6. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 156, 34.

7. (6) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 156, 37.

8. (31) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 156, 29.

9. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 156, 28.

10. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 156, 29.

11. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 156, 26.

12. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 156, 30.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 156, 24.

14. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 156, 39.

15. (4) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 156, 22.

16. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 156, 21.

17. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 156, 36.

18. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 156, 19.

19. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 156, 18.

20. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 156, 17.

21. (12) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 156, 16.

22. (22) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 156, 15.

23. (36) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 156, 14.

24. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 156, 13.

25. (34) Cole Custer, Ford, 156, 12.

26. (24) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 156, 11.

27. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 156, 20.

28. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 156, 9.

29. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 154, 0.

30. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 153, 7.

31. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 153, 6.

32. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 153, 5.

33. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 152, 0.

34. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 152, 0.

35. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150, 0.

36. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 149, 1.

37. (38) James Davison, Chevrolet, 147, 1.

38. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 95, 6.

39. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 95, 10.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

