Nagbe, Zardes score in 2nd half, Crew stay atop standings

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 9:48 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Thursday night.

Columbus (5-0-1) sits atop the Supporters’ Shield race with five wins in six matches, conceding just one goal. Chicago (1-4-1) has lost three straight.

Derrick Etienne opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Milton Valenzuela ran down a long ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and cut it back to an open Etienne, who rolled it inside the far post from the penalty spot. It was Etienne’s first goal for Columbus and first overall since May 4, 2019, with the New York Red Bulls.

Nagbe made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, volleying a shot from distance off the post and in. Then Zardes tapped home Pedro Santos’ cross in front of the goal.

Zardes sailed a penalty-kick attempt in first-half stoppage time.

