MLS Leaders

Through Tuesday, August 25
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|6
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|5
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|5
|Gadi Kinda, KC
|4
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|4
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|4
15 players tied with 3
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|7
|Latif Blessing, LFC
|4
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|4
|Alan Pulido, KC
|4
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|4
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|3
|Francisco Ginella, LFC
|3
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|3
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|3
37 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|30
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|25
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|25
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|24
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|22
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|20
|Adam Buksa, NE
|19
|Alan Pulido, KC
|19
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|18
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|18
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|15
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|12
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|10
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|9
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Robert Beric, CHI
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|8
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|8
|Khiry Shelton, KC
|8
___
|Cautions
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|4
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|4
14 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Frankie Amaya, CIN
|4
|0
|4
|Fabian Herbers, CHI
|4
|0
|4
|Junior Moreno, DC
|3
|1
|4
15 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.25
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.33
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|0.33
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|0.60
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.67
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.67
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.83
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.00
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|3
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|3
|Eloy Room, CLB
|3
|Matt Turner, NE
|3
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|3
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|3
|Clement Diop, MTL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|2
|Tim Melia, KC
|2
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|2
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|2
|Joe Willis, NSH
|2
___
|Saves
|Andre Blake, PHI
|31
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|31
|Bill Hamid, DC
|25
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|22
|David Bingham, LA
|20
|Marko Maric, HOU
|20
|Thomas Hasal, VAN
|19
|Clement Diop, MTL
|18
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|18
|Matt Turner, NE
|17
___
