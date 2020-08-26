MLS Leaders

Through Tuesday, August 25 Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Gadi Kinda, KC…

Through Tuesday, August 25

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 6 Ayo Akinola, TOR 5 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5 Gadi Kinda, KC 4 Chris Mueller, ORL 4 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4

15 players tied with 3

Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7 Latif Blessing, LFC 4 Jan Gregus, MIN 4 Alan Pulido, KC 4 Darwin Quintero, HOU 4 Sebastian Blanco, POR 3 Francisco Ginella, LFC 3 Cristian Pavon, LA 3 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

37 players tied with 2

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 30 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 25 Diego Rossi, LFC 25 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 24 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 20 Adam Buksa, NE 19 Alan Pulido, KC 19 Cristian Pavon, LA 18 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 15 Gustavo Bou, NE 12 Ayo Akinola, TOR 10 Cristian Pavon, LA 9 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9 Robert Beric, CHI 8 Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 Chris Mueller, ORL 8 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 8 Khiry Shelton, KC 8

___

Cautions Frankie Amaya, CIN 4 Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

14 players tied with 3

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Frankie Amaya, CIN 4 0 4 Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4 Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

15 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.25 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33 Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.33 Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.67 Matt Turner, NE 0.67 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83 Andre Blake, PHI 1.00 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00 Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 3 Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Zac MacMath, RSL 3 Eloy Room, CLB 3 Matt Turner, NE 3 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3 Quentin Westberg, TOR 3 Clement Diop, MTL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2 Tim Melia, KC 2 Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2 Daniel Vega, SJ 2 Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves Andre Blake, PHI 31 Sean Johnson, NYC 31 Bill Hamid, DC 25 Stefan Frei, SEA 22 David Bingham, LA 20 Marko Maric, HOU 20 Thomas Hasal, VAN 19 Clement Diop, MTL 18 Brad Guzan, ATL 18 Matt Turner, NE 17

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.