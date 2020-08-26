CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 11:40 AM

Through Tuesday, August 25

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 5
Gadi Kinda, KC 4
Chris Mueller, ORL 4
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 4

15 players tied with 3

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 7
Latif Blessing, LFC 4
Jan Gregus, MIN 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Darwin Quintero, HOU 4
Sebastian Blanco, POR 3
Francisco Ginella, LFC 3
Cristian Pavon, LA 3
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 3

37 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 30
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 25
Diego Rossi, LFC 25
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 24
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 20
Adam Buksa, NE 19
Alan Pulido, KC 19
Cristian Pavon, LA 18
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 15
Gustavo Bou, NE 12
Ayo Akinola, TOR 10
Cristian Pavon, LA 9
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Robert Beric, CHI 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 8
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 8
Khiry Shelton, KC 8

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 4
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4

14 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 4 0 4
Fabian Herbers, CHI 4 0 4
Junior Moreno, DC 3 1 4

15 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.25
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.33
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.33
Zac MacMath, RSL 0.60
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.67
Matt Turner, NE 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 3
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Eloy Room, CLB 3
Matt Turner, NE 3
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 3
Quentin Westberg, TOR 3
Clement Diop, MTL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 2
Tim Melia, KC 2
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 2
Daniel Vega, SJ 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2

___

Saves
Andre Blake, PHI 31
Sean Johnson, NYC 31
Bill Hamid, DC 25
Stefan Frei, SEA 22
David Bingham, LA 20
Marko Maric, HOU 20
Thomas Hasal, VAN 19
Clement Diop, MTL 18
Brad Guzan, ATL 18
Matt Turner, NE 17

___

