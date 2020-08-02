MLS is Back Glance

|All Times EDT
|All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Knockout Stage
|Saturday, July 25
Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0
Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0
|Sunday, July 26
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0, SKC advance on penalties 3-1
|Monday, July 27
San Jose Earthquakes 5, Real Salt Lake 2
Seattle Sounders FC 1, Los Angeles FC 4
|Tuesday, July 28
Columbus Crew 1, Minnesota United FC 1, Minnesota United FC advances on penalties 5-3
Portland Timbers 1, FC Cincinnati 1, Portland advances on penalties 4-2
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, July 30
Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
|Friday, July 31
Orlando City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City advances on penalties 5-4
|Saturday, Aug. 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United FC 4
New York City 1, Portland Timbers 3
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers, 8 p.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 6
Orlando City vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.
|Final
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
