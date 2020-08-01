MLS is Back Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Knockout Stage Saturday, July 25 Orlando City 1, Montreal Impact 0 Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0 Sunday, July 26 Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 0 Vancouver Whitecaps 0, SKC advance on penalties 3-1 Monday, July 27 San Jose Earthquakes 5, Real Salt Lake 2 Seattle Sounders FC 1, Los Angeles FC 4 Tuesday, July 28 Columbus Crew 1, Minnesota United FC 1, Minnesota United FC advances on penalties 5-3 Portland Timbers 1, FC Cincinnati 1, Portland advances on penalties 4-2 Quarterfinals Thursday, July 30 Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1 Friday, July 31 Orlando City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City advances on penalties 5-4 Saturday, Aug. 1 San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United FC 4 New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. Semifinals Wednesday, Aug. 5 Philadelphia Union vs. TBD, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 Orlando City vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m. Final Tuesday, Aug. 11 TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.