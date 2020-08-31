AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .343; Lewis, Seattle, .328; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Cruz, Minnesota, .319; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .343; Lewis, Seattle, .328; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Cruz, Minnesota, .319; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .312; Severino, Baltimore, .309; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .303; Schoop, Detroit, .303; Voit, New York, .303.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; T.Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; J.Abreu, Chicago, 24; Alberto, Baltimore, 24; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 24.

RBI_Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 45; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; J.Abreu, Chicago, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Cruz, Minnesota, 38; T.Hernández, Toronto, 38; Santander, Baltimore, 38; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37.

DOUBLES_Santander, Baltimore, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; Franco, Kansas City, 11; Iglesias, Baltimore, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; Gurriel, Houston, 10; Seager, Seattle, 10.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Colorado, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; 9 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 4-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.93; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.47; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.53; Greinke, Houston, 2.68; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Ryu, Toronto, 2.92; Cease, Chicago, 3.00; Giolito, Chicago, 3.09; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; Lynn, Texas, 56; G.Cole, New York, 53; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Maeda, Minnesota, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 47; Carrasco, Cleveland, 45; Civale, Cleveland, 43; Heaney, Los Angeles, 41.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.