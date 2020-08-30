AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .361; Lewis, Seattle, .339; Alberto, Baltimore, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .325; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .317; E.Jiménez, Chicago,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .361; Lewis, Seattle, .339; Alberto, Baltimore, .328; Cruz, Minnesota, .325; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .317; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .313; Rendon, Los Angeles, .311; Voit, New York, .308; Grichuk, Toronto, .306; Nola, Seattle, .306.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 27; Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; T.Anderson, Chicago, 26; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 23.

RBI_Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; Alberto, Baltimore, 43; J.Abreu, Chicago, 42; Lewis, Seattle, 42; Cruz, Minnesota, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Santander, Baltimore, 36; 5 tied at 35.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; Franco, Kansas City, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; Gurriel, Houston, 10; Iglesias, Baltimore, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Seager, Seattle, 10.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Boston, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Crawford, Seattle, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; T.Hernández, Toronto, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Bundy, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.93; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.47; Greinke, Houston, 2.68; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Ryu, Toronto, 2.92; Cease, Chicago, 3.00; Giolito, Chicago, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; Lynn, Texas, 56; G.Cole, New York, 53; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 47; Carrasco, Cleveland, 45; Heaney, Los Angeles, 41; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Duffy, Kansas City, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; Ryu, Toronto, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.