AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Lewis, Seattle, .347; Alberto, Baltimore, .331; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .322; J.Abreu, Chicago, .318; Severino, Baltimore, .318; Cruz, Minnesota, .315;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Lewis, Seattle, .347; Alberto, Baltimore, .331; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .322; J.Abreu, Chicago, .318; Severino, Baltimore, .318; Cruz, Minnesota, .315; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .314; Nola, Seattle, .313; Grichuk, Toronto, .311; Voit, New York, .310.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; T.Anderson, Chicago, 25; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Crawford, Seattle, 22; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Grichuk, Toronto, 23; Tucker, Houston, 23; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 43; Alberto, Baltimore, 42; Lewis, Seattle, 42; J.Abreu, Chicago, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 37; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; Franco, Kansas City, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; Seager, Seattle, 10; 8 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Grichuk, Toronto, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Crawford, Seattle, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Ryu, Toronto, 2.92; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; G.Cole, New York, 53; Lynn, Texas, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; Heaney, Los Angeles, 41; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Duffy, Kansas City, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; Ryu, Toronto, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.