AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Bichette, Toronto, .361; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .338; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Alberto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Bichette, Toronto, .361; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .338; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Alberto, Baltimore, .326; Lewis, Seattle, .325; Grichuk, Toronto, .320; T.Frazier, Texas, .317; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .316.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Alberto, Baltimore, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Santander, Baltimore, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Severino, Baltimore, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; Piscotty, Oakland, 17; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 17.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 27; Lewis, Seattle, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; S.Perez, Kansas City, 27; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 24.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Bregman, Houston, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; T.Frazier, Texas, 7; J.Jones, Detroit, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; Seager, Seattle, 7.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Moore, Seattle, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 3-2.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 1.11; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.30; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.90; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 54; Lynn, Texas, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; G.Cole, New York, 34; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Duffy, Kansas City, 28; Eovaldi, Boston, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 26.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.