AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .400; Lewis, Seattle, .357; Alberto, Baltimore, .348; Correa, Houston, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .328; Trout, Los…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .400; Lewis, Seattle, .357; Alberto, Baltimore, .348; Correa, Houston, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .322; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .320; J.Jones, Detroit, .311; S.Perez, Kansas City, .311; Seager, Seattle, .309.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Alberto, Baltimore, 14; Núñez, Baltimore, 14; Altuve, Houston, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; 6 tied at 12.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 25; Alberto, Baltimore, 24; LeMahieu, New York, 24; S.Perez, Kansas City, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 22; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 21; Correa, Houston, 21; Merrifield, Kansas City, 21; Seager, Seattle, 21.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 9; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; 15 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 12 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.50; Cobb, Baltimore, 2.75.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.