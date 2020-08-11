AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .397; Lewis, Seattle, .373; Alberto, Baltimore, .349; Correa, Houston, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .344; J.Jones, Detroit,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .397; Lewis, Seattle, .373; Alberto, Baltimore, .349; Correa, Houston, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .344; J.Jones, Detroit, .333; Trout, Los Angeles, .333; S.Perez, Kansas City, .319; Severino, Baltimore, .316; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Urshela, New York, .313.

RUNS_Crawford, Seattle, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Altuve, Houston, 12; Chapman, Oakland, 12; Cruz, Minnesota, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.

RBI_Judge, New York, 19; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 25; LeMahieu, New York, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 22; S.Perez, Kansas City, 22; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; Moncada, Chicago, 20; Chapman, Oakland, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; 8 tied at 5.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 2; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.16; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.50; Cobb, Baltimore, 2.51.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; G.Cole, New York, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23; Montas, Oakland, 22; Singer, Kansas City, 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.