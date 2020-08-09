The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .397; Correa, Houston, .373; Lewis, Seattle, .356; Cruz, Minnesota, .351; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .342; Alberto, Baltimore,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .397; Correa, Houston, .373; Lewis, Seattle, .356; Cruz, Minnesota, .351; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, .342; Alberto, Baltimore, .333; J.Jones, Detroit, .333; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .328; Robert, Chicago, .322; Bogaerts, Boston, .319.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Núñez, Baltimore, 13; Crawford, Seattle, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Altuve, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Kepler, Minnesota, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; 10 tied at 10.

RBI_Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Moreland, Boston, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; 7 tied at 11.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 23; Lewis, Seattle, 21; S.Pérez, Kansas City, 21; Alberto, Baltimore, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; Moncada, Chicago, 18.

DOUBLES_Franco, Kansas City, 7; Iglesias, Baltimore, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Alberto, Baltimore, 6; Seager, Seattle, 6; Adames, Tampa Bay, 5; Bregman, Houston, 5; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 5; Frazier, Texas, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; S.Pérez, Kansas City, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5.

TRIPLES_Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 13 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; Alford, Toronto, 3; Andrus, Texas, 3; Crawford, Seattle, 3; Long Jr., Seattle, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; B.Phillips, Kansas City, 3; V.Reyes, Detroit, 3; Straw, Houston, 3.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Turnbull, Detroit, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; Green, New York, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Holland, Kansas City, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Hembree, Boston, 2-0; Roe, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Garcia, Detroit, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 0.49; Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 0.83; Bassitt, Oakland, 1.08; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.04; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.08; Heaney, Los Angeles, 2.35.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; G.Cole, New York, 26; Bundy, Los Angeles, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Lynn, Texas, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Carrasco, Cleveland, 23; Civale, Cleveland, 23; Montas, Oakland, 22; Duffy, Kansas City, 20.

