Home » Sports » Liverpool signs left back…

Liverpool signs left back Tsimikas from Olympiakos

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 2:35 PM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — English Premier League champion Liverpool has signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos as backup to left back Andrew Robertson.

The 24-year-old Tsimikas has moved to Anfield on a five-year contract.

Tsimikas made 86 appearances for newly crowned Greek champion Olympiakos in all competitions. He has also had loan spells with Danish club Esbjerg and Dutch team Willem II.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.”

