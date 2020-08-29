Likely Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law in final workout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law finished his final workout on Saturday with a week to…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law finished his final workout on Saturday with a week to go before he’s expected to compete as the probable favorite in the Kentucky Derby.

The colt ran five furlongs in 59.21 seconds at Saratoga in upstate New York, while some of his rivals put in their final serious preparation elsewhere.

“It may have been a little faster than he needed to go but the track was very fast, too,” trainer Barclay Tagg said.

Tiz the Law will enter the Derby off an easy victory in the Travers on Aug. 8. He’s unbeaten in four starts this year, including the Belmont on June 20, which kicked off the rescheduled Triple Crown series.

Tiz the Law is scheduled to arrive in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, the same day as some California runners.

Across the country in Del Mar, California, Honor A. P. completed his final pre-Derby workout. Under regular rider Mike Smith, the 3-year-old ran seven furlongs in 1:27.20 with trainer John Shirreffs looking on. Honor A. P. won the Santa Anita Derby in June.

Also at Del Mar, Thousand Words ran five furlongs in 59.80 seconds for Bob Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer’s other Derby entry will be Authentic. That colt’s final Derby workout is Sunday.

Storm the Court, last year’s 2-year-old male champion, worked six furlongs in 1:12.80 for trainer Peter Eurton.

