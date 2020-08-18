Lightning beat Blue Jackets 2-1 to take 3-1 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on…

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde each had a goal and an assist as the Lightning pushed the Blue Jackets to the verge of elimination after being swept by Columbus in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

Game 5 is Wednesday.

Cam Atkinson scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 20 saves.

BRUINS 4, HURRICANES 3

TORONTO (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored twice in Boston’s dominating third period to help the Bruins rally and take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton also scored in the third, helping Boston erase a 2-0 deficit entering the period. It was a stunning turnaround – complete with the Bruins taking a 16-2 edge in shots on goal in those final 20 minutes.

Game 5 is Wednesday.

Justin Williams and Jordan Martinook scored to give Carolina the 2-0 lead before the Bruins ran off four straight goals, while Teuvo Teravainen added a goal at 18:33 of the third to bring Carolina within one.

James Reimer finished with 29 saves for the Hurricanes. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for Boston.

BLUES 3, CANUCKS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist as St. Louis evened the first-round playoff series.

Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues and added an assist. Jake Allen made 22 saves.

J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots.

Game 5 is Wednesday.

AVALANCHE 7, COYOTES 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots, and Colorado took a 3-1 lead the first-round playoff series.

The Avalanche jumped on Arizona after losing 4-2 in Game 3, scoring three first-period goals, two by Kadri on the power play.

Matt Calvert, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist. Grubauer was sharp after Pavel Francouz started Game 3.

Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi also scored to put Colorado in position to clinch the series Wednesday.

Darcy Kuemper gave up four goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Antti Raanta in the third period and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, who were held to 15 shots.

