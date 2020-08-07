Korn Ferry Tour WinCo Foods Open Scores

|Friday
|At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course
|North Plains, Ore.
|Purse: $800,000
|Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71
|Second Round
Steven Alker 68-65_133
Charlie Saxon 69-64_133
Ryan Ruffels 71-63_134
Lee Hodges 70-64_134
Anders Albertson 70-65_135
Billy Kennerly 67-68_135
Joey Garber 69-66_135
Carl Yuan 69-67_136
Rick Lamb 73-63_136
Kevin Dougherty 67-69_136
Paul Barjon 69-67_136
Max Greyserman 66-70_136
Evan Harmeling 70-66_136
Wade Binfield 69-68_137
Vince India 68-69_137
Austen Truslow 71-66_137
Erik Barnes 68-69_137
Tag Ridings 69-69_138
Augusto Núñez 72-66_138
Tom Whitney 68-70_138
Hayden Buckley 68-70_138
Daniel Sutton 69-69_138
José de Jesús Rodríguez 71-67_138
Drew Weaver 65-73_138
Justin Lower 71-67_138
Austin Smotherman 68-70_138
Zach Wright 68-70_138
Brent Grant 66-72_138
Will Zalatoris 74-65_139
Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139
David Lipsky 71-68_139
Adam Svensson 71-68_139
Dawson Armstrong 71-68_139
Cameron Young 69-70_139
Jared Wolfe 71-68_139
Braden Thornberry 72-67_139
David Kocher 73-66_139
Mark Blakefield 71-68_139
Rico Hoey 68-71_139
Brian Campbell 71-69_140
Callum Tarren 68-72_140
Steve Marino 69-71_140
David Skinns 71-69_140
Mickey DeMorat 73-67_140
Conrad Shindler 69-71_140
Matt Atkins 71-69_140
Ryan Brehm 69-71_140
Max McGreevy 69-71_140
Scott Gutschewski 68-72_140
Alex Prugh 72-68_140
Jake Knapp 71-69_140
James Nicholas 71-69_140
Curtis Thompson 73-68_141
Mito Pereira 74-67_141
Nicholas Lindheim 74-67_141
Dan McCarthy 74-67_141
Brad Hopfinger 69-72_141
Ryan McCormick 69-72_141
Andy Pope 70-71_141
Stephen Franken 67-74_141
Chad Ramey 71-70_141
Ollie Schniederjans 72-69_141
Jamie Arnold 72-69_141
Brett Drewitt 70-71_141
Harrison Endycott 70-71_141
John VanDerLaan 68-73_141
Kevin Roy 69-72_141
Chip McDaniel 69-72_141
Michael Miller 73-68_141
The following players failed to make the cut.
Marcelo Rozo 71-71_142
Taylor Montgomery 72-70_142
Trevor Cone 70-72_142
Cyril Bouniol 69-73_142
John Somers 73-69_142
Paul Peterson 75-67_142
Patrick Fishburn 74-68_142
Yuwa Kosaihira 73-69_142
Nick Hardy 74-68_142
Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142
Ben Silverman 70-72_142
Ben Kohles 74-68_142
Erik Compton 68-74_142
Brandon Wu 71-71_142
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-69_142
T.J. Vogel 74-68_142
Robby Ormand 74-68_142
Bobby Bai 73-69_142
Brian Richey 68-74_142
Curtis Luck 74-69_143
Andres Gonzales 70-73_143
Brady Schnell 71-72_143
Will Cannon 76-67_143
Lorens Chan 71-72_143
Jonathan Randolph 76-67_143
Kyle Jones 72-71_143
Jimmy Stanger 73-70_143
Derek Ernst 70-73_143
Alex Chiarella 67-76_143
Roberto Díaz 71-73_144
Sangmoon Bae 73-71_144
George Cunningham 75-69_144
Chase Wright 72-72_144
Brandon Crick 72-72_144
Shad Tuten 75-69_144
Taylor Dickson 73-71_144
Martin Piller 73-71_144
Nelson Ledesma 74-70_144
KK Limbhasut 76-68_144
Chase Johnson 72-72_144
Julián Etulain 72-73_145
Peter Uihlein 68-77_145
Matt Ryan 74-71_145
Whee Kim 78-67_145
Greyson Sigg 72-73_145
Taylor Moore 73-72_145
Sebastián Vázquez 74-71_145
Daniel Miernicki 78-67_145
Mark Baldwin 75-70_145
Brandon Harkins 75-71_146
Paul Haley II 72-74_146
Richard S. Johnson 74-72_146
Scott Langley 73-73_146
Brett Stegmaier 68-78_146
Chandler Blanchet 75-71_146
Michael Arnaud 76-70_146
Nick Voke 78-68_146
John Chin 73-73_146
Joshua Creel 69-77_146
Grant Hirschman 73-73_146
Justin Hueber 76-70_146
Dylan Wu 72-74_146
Dawie van der Walt 76-71_147
Brett Coletta 75-72_147
Greg Yates 72-75_147
Seth Reeves 73-74_147
Robert Garrigus 74-73_147
J.T. Griffin 77-70_147
Will Wilcox 75-72_147
Tommy Gainey 81-67_148
Tyson Alexander 81-67_148
Andrew Novak 73-75_148
Theo Humphrey 72-76_148
Zecheng Dou 76-73_149
Steve LeBrun 75-74_149
Kyle Reifers 73-76_149
Stuart Macdonald 74-75_149
Max Rottluff 74-78_152
Ethan Tracy 80-74_154
Kevin Lucas 79-75_154
Nicolas Echavarria 76-81_157
Luke Guthrie 78-79_157
Jack Maguire 84-76_160
