Korn Ferry Tour WinCo Foods Open Scores

Friday At Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course North Plains, Ore. Purse: $800,000 Yardage: 7,109; Par: 71 Second Round Steven Alker 68-65_133…

Steven Alker 68-65_133

Charlie Saxon 69-64_133

Ryan Ruffels 71-63_134

Lee Hodges 70-64_134

Anders Albertson 70-65_135

Billy Kennerly 67-68_135

Joey Garber 69-66_135

Carl Yuan 69-67_136

Rick Lamb 73-63_136

Kevin Dougherty 67-69_136

Paul Barjon 69-67_136

Max Greyserman 66-70_136

Evan Harmeling 70-66_136

Wade Binfield 69-68_137

Vince India 68-69_137

Austen Truslow 71-66_137

Erik Barnes 68-69_137

Tag Ridings 69-69_138

Augusto Núñez 72-66_138

Tom Whitney 68-70_138

Hayden Buckley 68-70_138

Daniel Sutton 69-69_138

José de Jesús Rodríguez 71-67_138

Drew Weaver 65-73_138

Justin Lower 71-67_138

Austin Smotherman 68-70_138

Zach Wright 68-70_138

Brent Grant 66-72_138

Will Zalatoris 74-65_139

Taylor Pendrith 68-71_139

David Lipsky 71-68_139

Adam Svensson 71-68_139

Dawson Armstrong 71-68_139

Cameron Young 69-70_139

Jared Wolfe 71-68_139

Braden Thornberry 72-67_139

David Kocher 73-66_139

Mark Blakefield 71-68_139

Rico Hoey 68-71_139

Brian Campbell 71-69_140

Callum Tarren 68-72_140

Steve Marino 69-71_140

David Skinns 71-69_140

Mickey DeMorat 73-67_140

Conrad Shindler 69-71_140

Matt Atkins 71-69_140

Ryan Brehm 69-71_140

Max McGreevy 69-71_140

Scott Gutschewski 68-72_140

Alex Prugh 72-68_140

Jake Knapp 71-69_140

James Nicholas 71-69_140

Curtis Thompson 73-68_141

Mito Pereira 74-67_141

Nicholas Lindheim 74-67_141

Dan McCarthy 74-67_141

Brad Hopfinger 69-72_141

Ryan McCormick 69-72_141

Andy Pope 70-71_141

Stephen Franken 67-74_141

Chad Ramey 71-70_141

Ollie Schniederjans 72-69_141

Jamie Arnold 72-69_141

Brett Drewitt 70-71_141

Harrison Endycott 70-71_141

John VanDerLaan 68-73_141

Kevin Roy 69-72_141

Chip McDaniel 69-72_141

Michael Miller 73-68_141

The following players failed to make the cut.

Marcelo Rozo 71-71_142

Taylor Montgomery 72-70_142

Trevor Cone 70-72_142

Cyril Bouniol 69-73_142

John Somers 73-69_142

Paul Peterson 75-67_142

Patrick Fishburn 74-68_142

Yuwa Kosaihira 73-69_142

Nick Hardy 74-68_142

Stephan Jaeger 71-71_142

Ben Silverman 70-72_142

Ben Kohles 74-68_142

Erik Compton 68-74_142

Brandon Wu 71-71_142

Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-69_142

T.J. Vogel 74-68_142

Robby Ormand 74-68_142

Bobby Bai 73-69_142

Brian Richey 68-74_142

Curtis Luck 74-69_143

Andres Gonzales 70-73_143

Brady Schnell 71-72_143

Will Cannon 76-67_143

Lorens Chan 71-72_143

Jonathan Randolph 76-67_143

Kyle Jones 72-71_143

Jimmy Stanger 73-70_143

Derek Ernst 70-73_143

Alex Chiarella 67-76_143

Roberto Díaz 71-73_144

Sangmoon Bae 73-71_144

George Cunningham 75-69_144

Chase Wright 72-72_144

Brandon Crick 72-72_144

Shad Tuten 75-69_144

Taylor Dickson 73-71_144

Martin Piller 73-71_144

Nelson Ledesma 74-70_144

KK Limbhasut 76-68_144

Chase Johnson 72-72_144

Julián Etulain 72-73_145

Peter Uihlein 68-77_145

Matt Ryan 74-71_145

Whee Kim 78-67_145

Greyson Sigg 72-73_145

Taylor Moore 73-72_145

Sebastián Vázquez 74-71_145

Daniel Miernicki 78-67_145

Mark Baldwin 75-70_145

Brandon Harkins 75-71_146

Paul Haley II 72-74_146

Richard S. Johnson 74-72_146

Scott Langley 73-73_146

Brett Stegmaier 68-78_146

Chandler Blanchet 75-71_146

Michael Arnaud 76-70_146

Nick Voke 78-68_146

John Chin 73-73_146

Joshua Creel 69-77_146

Grant Hirschman 73-73_146

Justin Hueber 76-70_146

Dylan Wu 72-74_146

Dawie van der Walt 76-71_147

Brett Coletta 75-72_147

Greg Yates 72-75_147

Seth Reeves 73-74_147

Robert Garrigus 74-73_147

J.T. Griffin 77-70_147

Will Wilcox 75-72_147

Tommy Gainey 81-67_148

Tyson Alexander 81-67_148

Andrew Novak 73-75_148

Theo Humphrey 72-76_148

Zecheng Dou 76-73_149

Steve LeBrun 75-74_149

Kyle Reifers 73-76_149

Stuart Macdonald 74-75_149

Max Rottluff 74-78_152

Ethan Tracy 80-74_154

Kevin Lucas 79-75_154

Nicolas Echavarria 76-81_157

Luke Guthrie 78-79_157

Jack Maguire 84-76_160

