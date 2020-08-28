Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance Scores

Friday At Victoria National Golf Club Newburgh, Indiana Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,242; Par: 72 Partial Second Round Taylor Moore 66-69—135…

Friday At Victoria National Golf Club Newburgh, Indiana Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,242; Par: 72 Partial Second Round Taylor Moore 66-69—135 Nicholas Lindheim 66-69—135 Dan McCarthy 69-67—136 Brandon Wu 67-69—136 Brandon Harkins 66-70—136 Augusto Núñez 67-69—136 Will Zalatoris 68-68—136 Sangmoon Bae 68-69—137 Wes Roach 64-73—137 Kyle Reifers 70-67—137 Max Greyserman 70-67—137 Lee Hodges 71-67—138 Alex Chiarella 72-66—138 Brad Hopfinger 69-70—139 David Lipsky 69-70—139 Taylor Pendrith 68-71—139 Andy Pope 68-71—139 Tyson Alexander 71-69—140 Camilo Villegas 68-72—140 David Skinns 68-72—140 Nick Hardy 71-70—141 Whee Kim 72-69—141 Austen Truslow 71-70—141 Joey Garber 72-69—141 Scott Gutschewski 73-68—141 Carl Yuan 71-70—141 Curtis Thompson 70-72—142 Ben Martin 70-72—142 Braden Thornberry 69-73—142 Davis Riley 73-69—142 Mito Pereira 70-72—142 Greg Yates 70-72—142 J.T. Griffin 68-74—142 Eric Cole 69-73—142 Ryan McCormick 75-68—143 Alex Prugh 71-73—144 Roberto Díaz 70-74—144 T.J. Vogel 70-74—144 Andrew Novak 74-70—144 Chase Johnson 75-69—144 Hayden Buckley 72-72—144 KK Limbhasut 73-71—144 Chandler Blanchet 69-75—144 Martin Piller 75-69—144 Jimmy Stanger 69-76—145 Brett Coletta 72-73—145 Paul Haley II 72-73—145 Patrick Fishburn 72-73—145 Trevor Cone 73-72—145 Jack Maguire 73-72—145 Derek Ernst 75-71—146 Scott Langley 69-77—146 Callum Tarren 69-77—146 Taylor Montgomery 73-74—147 Dawson Armstrong 70-77—147 Brett Drewitt 72-76—148 Will Wilcox 71-77—148 Dylan Wu 76-72—148 Drew Weaver 76-72—148 Matt Atkins 73-76—149 Kevin Dougherty 80-70—150 Conrad Shindler 71-79—150 Theo Humphrey 76-76—152 Austin Smotherman 79-75—154 John Oda 78-78—156 Leaders at time of suspended play 1. Taylor Moore -9 1. Nicholas Lindheim -9 2. Dan McCarthy -8 2. Brandon Wu -8 2. Brandon Harkins -8 2. Augusto Núñez -8 2. Will Zalatoris -8 3. Sangmoon Bae -7 3. Wes Roach -7 3. Kyle Reifers -7 3. Max Greyserman -7 4. Lee Hodges -6 4. Alex Chiarella -6

