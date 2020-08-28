CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US health agencies take heat after blunders | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance Scores

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 10:08 PM

Friday
At Victoria National Golf Club
Newburgh, Indiana
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,242; Par: 72
Partial Second Round
Taylor Moore 66-69—135
Nicholas Lindheim 66-69—135
Dan McCarthy 69-67—136
Brandon Wu 67-69—136
Brandon Harkins 66-70—136
Augusto Núñez 67-69—136
Will Zalatoris 68-68—136
Sangmoon Bae 68-69—137
Wes Roach 64-73—137
Kyle Reifers 70-67—137
Max Greyserman 70-67—137
Lee Hodges 71-67—138
Alex Chiarella 72-66—138
Brad Hopfinger 69-70—139
David Lipsky 69-70—139
Taylor Pendrith 68-71—139
Andy Pope 68-71—139
Tyson Alexander 71-69—140
Camilo Villegas 68-72—140
David Skinns 68-72—140
Nick Hardy 71-70—141
Whee Kim 72-69—141
Austen Truslow 71-70—141
Joey Garber 72-69—141
Scott Gutschewski 73-68—141
Carl Yuan 71-70—141
Curtis Thompson 70-72—142
Ben Martin 70-72—142
Braden Thornberry 69-73—142
Davis Riley 73-69—142
Mito Pereira 70-72—142
Greg Yates 70-72—142
J.T. Griffin 68-74—142
Eric Cole 69-73—142
Ryan McCormick 75-68—143
Alex Prugh 71-73—144
Roberto Díaz 70-74—144
T.J. Vogel 70-74—144
Andrew Novak 74-70—144
Chase Johnson 75-69—144
Hayden Buckley 72-72—144
KK Limbhasut 73-71—144
Chandler Blanchet 69-75—144
Martin Piller 75-69—144
Jimmy Stanger 69-76—145
Brett Coletta 72-73—145
Paul Haley II 72-73—145
Patrick Fishburn 72-73—145
Trevor Cone 73-72—145
Jack Maguire 73-72—145
Derek Ernst 75-71—146
Scott Langley 69-77—146
Callum Tarren 69-77—146
Taylor Montgomery 73-74—147
Dawson Armstrong 70-77—147
Brett Drewitt 72-76—148
Will Wilcox 71-77—148
Dylan Wu 76-72—148
Drew Weaver 76-72—148
Matt Atkins 73-76—149
Kevin Dougherty 80-70—150
Conrad Shindler 71-79—150
Theo Humphrey 76-76—152
Austin Smotherman 79-75—154
John Oda 78-78—156
Leaders at time of suspended play
1. Taylor Moore -9
1. Nicholas Lindheim -9
2. Dan McCarthy -8
2. Brandon Wu -8
2. Brandon Harkins -8
2. Augusto Núñez -8
2. Will Zalatoris -8
3. Sangmoon Bae -7
3. Wes Roach -7
3. Kyle Reifers -7
3. Max Greyserman -7
4. Lee Hodges -6
4. Alex Chiarella -6

