Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance Scores

|Friday
|At Victoria National Golf Club
|Newburgh, Indiana
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,242; Par: 72
|Partial Second Round
|Taylor Moore
|66-69—135
|Nicholas Lindheim
|66-69—135
|Dan McCarthy
|69-67—136
|Brandon Wu
|67-69—136
|Brandon Harkins
|66-70—136
|Augusto Núñez
|67-69—136
|Will Zalatoris
|68-68—136
|Sangmoon Bae
|68-69—137
|Wes Roach
|64-73—137
|Kyle Reifers
|70-67—137
|Max Greyserman
|70-67—137
|Lee Hodges
|71-67—138
|Alex Chiarella
|72-66—138
|Brad Hopfinger
|69-70—139
|David Lipsky
|69-70—139
|Taylor Pendrith
|68-71—139
|Andy Pope
|68-71—139
|Tyson Alexander
|71-69—140
|Camilo Villegas
|68-72—140
|David Skinns
|68-72—140
|Nick Hardy
|71-70—141
|Whee Kim
|72-69—141
|Austen Truslow
|71-70—141
|Joey Garber
|72-69—141
|Scott Gutschewski
|73-68—141
|Carl Yuan
|71-70—141
|Curtis Thompson
|70-72—142
|Ben Martin
|70-72—142
|Braden Thornberry
|69-73—142
|Davis Riley
|73-69—142
|Mito Pereira
|70-72—142
|Greg Yates
|70-72—142
|J.T. Griffin
|68-74—142
|Eric Cole
|69-73—142
|Ryan McCormick
|75-68—143
|Alex Prugh
|71-73—144
|Roberto Díaz
|70-74—144
|T.J. Vogel
|70-74—144
|Andrew Novak
|74-70—144
|Chase Johnson
|75-69—144
|Hayden Buckley
|72-72—144
|KK Limbhasut
|73-71—144
|Chandler Blanchet
|69-75—144
|Martin Piller
|75-69—144
|Jimmy Stanger
|69-76—145
|Brett Coletta
|72-73—145
|Paul Haley II
|72-73—145
|Patrick Fishburn
|72-73—145
|Trevor Cone
|73-72—145
|Jack Maguire
|73-72—145
|Derek Ernst
|75-71—146
|Scott Langley
|69-77—146
|Callum Tarren
|69-77—146
|Taylor Montgomery
|73-74—147
|Dawson Armstrong
|70-77—147
|Brett Drewitt
|72-76—148
|Will Wilcox
|71-77—148
|Dylan Wu
|76-72—148
|Drew Weaver
|76-72—148
|Matt Atkins
|73-76—149
|Kevin Dougherty
|80-70—150
|Conrad Shindler
|71-79—150
|Theo Humphrey
|76-76—152
|Austin Smotherman
|79-75—154
|John Oda
|78-78—156
