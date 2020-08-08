CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 5 DC summer camps canceled | No fans at Washington NFL games | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Key hole at the PGA Championship

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 10:44 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship::

HOLE: 13.

YARDAGE: 472.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.46.

RANK: 1.

KEY FACT: Li Haotong was leading at 9 under when his tee shot went into the trees and never came down, leading to a double bogey that sent him tumbling down the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka was bogey-free for the round until he made the first of three straight bogeys. Dustin Johnson made a 12-foot putt for par.

