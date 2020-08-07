CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Key hole at the…

Key hole at the PGA Championship

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship::

HOLE: 8.

YARDAGE: 226

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.25.

RANK: 5.

KEY FACT: The toughest par 3 at Harding Park, Li made a 7-foot putt to help keep him bogey-free for the day. Rory McIlroy was on the projected cut line when he ran off four straight birdies that included a 25-footer on No. 8.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up