Horsfield wins Celtic Classic for 2nd title in 3 weeks

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Sam Horsfield captured his second title in three weeks on the European Tour by winning the Celtic Classic on Sunday, completing his bogey-free round of 4-under 67 in fading light to finish two strokes clear.

It was an evening finish at Celtic Manor because of a late start to the final round to accommodate TV coverage and as a result of a mid-round stoppage of two hours because of the threat of lightning.

Horsfield, who began the day a stroke behind third-round leader Connor Syme, took the lead he never relinquished by making birdie at No. 3. The 24-year-old Englishman had four birdies in total at the Welsh venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup, which was without spectators because of coronavirus regulations.

Thomas Detry was a shot behind Horsfield in second place at the Hero Open two weeks ago, and the Belgian was runner-up again in Wales after also shooting 67.

Detry was playing two groups ahead of the No. 133-ranked Horsfield and needed his rival to make double bogey at the par-5 last to reach a playoff. Despite teeing off in increasing darkness, Horsfield hit a perfect drive, reached the middle of the green in regulation, and ended up tapping in for par for an overall score of 18 under par.

Horsfield did not have a professional win to his name before the six-week U.K. Swing. Now, he has two victories in three tournaments, with the European Tour returning to Celtic Manor next week for the Wales Open.

Thomas Pieters (67), Andrew Johnston (68) and Syme (71) were tied for third place.

