European Tour golf heading to Cyprus for 1st time

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The European Tour is heading to Cyprus for the first time.

Back-to-back events will be held in Paphos as part of the tour’s reshaped schedule for 2020, though there will be no fans for the Cyprus Open from Oct. 29-Nov. 1 and the Cyprus Classic from Nov. 5-8.

It continues the tour’s policy of staging successive tournaments in geographical clusters to reduce the need to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Championship also has been added to the schedule and will take place from Oct. 15-18, extending the tour’s second U.K. Swing to a fourth tournament. The Irish Open, the Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship will held in successive weeks before that.

The first U.K. Swing, comprising six events, is being completed this week with the U.K. Championship at The Belfry.

The tour also said the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge will not be staged this season.

