Devils sign D Reilly Walsh to 3-year, entry-level contract

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 1:14 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the 2017 third-round draft pick on Monday.

The 21-year-old Walsh played the past three seasons at Harvard. The puck-moving defender had 27 goals and 51 assists in 96 games.

Walsh father’s, Mike, was a teammate of Fitzgerald’s in the AHL and NHL.

