Cincinnati Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $4,222,190 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western &…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (13), Greece, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Donna Vekic (15), Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Dayana Yastremska (16), Ukraine, def. Venus Williams, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Alison Riske (11), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Daniel Evans, Britain, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 6-0.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-6.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, def. Tim Puetz and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-6.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, 6-2, 1-6, 14-12.

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Zhang Shuai (4), China, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-2, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

