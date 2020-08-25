Cincinnati Results

Tuesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $4,222,190
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anett Kontaveit (12), Estonia, vs. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
