Cincinnati Results

Monday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $4,222,190 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western &…

Monday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-0.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Franko Skugor and Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, def. Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.