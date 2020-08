Champions League third qualifying round draw list

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Monday for Champions League third qualifying round: Single-leg games, Sept. 15-16 Non-champions path: PAOK (Greece)…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw Monday for Champions League third qualifying round:

Single-leg games, Sept. 15-16

Non-champions path:

PAOK (Greece) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Gent (Belgium) vs. Rapid Vienna (Austria)

Champions path:

Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) vs. Molde (Norway)

Omonia (Cyprus) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) vs. Dinamo Brest (Belarus)

