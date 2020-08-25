All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB y-Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ x-New York 16 9 .640…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB y-Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ x-New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 14 13 .519 3½ Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 Boston 9 20 .310 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 _ Chicago 17 12 .586 2½ Cleveland 17 12 .586 2½ Detroit 11 16 .407 7½ Kansas City 11 18 .379 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB y-Oakland 20 10 .667 _ x-Houston 17 13 .567 3 Texas 11 17 .393 8 Seattle 11 19 .367 9 Los Angeles 9 22 .290 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 12 11 .522 1½ New York 12 14 .462 3 y-Washington 11 15 .423 4 Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 10 .643 _ x-St. Louis 10 8 .556 3 y-Milwaukee 12 15 .444 5½ Cincinnati 11 16 .407 6½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 Colorado 14 15 .483 7½ San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Arizona 13 17 .433 9

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

