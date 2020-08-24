All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ New York 16 9 .640…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ New York 16 9 .640 ½ Toronto 14 13 .519 3½ Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 Boston 9 20 .310 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 10 .655 _ Cleveland 17 11 .607 1½ Chicago 17 12 .586 2 Detroit 11 15 .423 6½ Kansas City 11 17 .393 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 20 9 .690 _ Houston 15 13 .536 4½ Texas 10 17 .370 9 Seattle 11 19 .367 9½ Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ Miami 11 11 .500 2 New York 12 14 .462 3 Washington 11 14 .440 3½ Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 _ St. Louis 9 8 .529 3 Cincinnati 11 15 .423 5½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 5½ Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ San Diego 18 12 .600 4 San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 Colorado 13 15 .464 8 Arizona 13 16 .448 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

