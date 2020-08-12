All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 11 8 .579…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 1½ Baltimore 9 7 .563 2 Toronto 6 10 .375 5 Boston 6 12 .333 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ Detroit 9 7 .563 1½ Chicago 10 9 .526 2 Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 Kansas City 8 11 .421 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 13 6 .684 _ Houston 8 10 .444 4½ Texas 7 9 .438 4½ Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 Seattle 7 12 .368 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 9 4 .692 _ Atlanta 11 9 .550 1½ Washington 6 8 .429 3½ New York 8 11 .421 4 Philadelphia 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 12 3 .800 _ St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 Cincinnati 8 10 .444 5½ Milwaukee 7 9 .438 5½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 12 6 .667 _ Los Angeles 11 7 .611 1 San Diego 11 7 .611 1 Arizona 8 11 .421 4½ San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 4, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1) at Boston (Hart 0-0), 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

